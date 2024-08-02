The Availability Report: LSU Football Returns Key Players to Positions of Need

The #LSU Practice Report:



- Punt Returners: Z. Thomas, A. Anderson, K. Parker + J. Watkins. Zero muffs.

- Kyren Lacy + Chris Hilton with zero drops.

- Ashton Stamps looks the part. Up to 190lbs.

- Kylin Jackson + DaShawn Spears pushing for key reps.



