The Availability Report: LSU Football to Return Key Starter Against Florida Gators
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for a Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators with Southeastern Conference play arriving for the program.
After back-to-back wins over the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, LSU will open conference play on Saturday night in Death Valley against the Gators.
For the Bayou Bengals, the program continues receiving positive updates on the injury front surrounding a pair of starters on offense after getting banged up against Louisiana Tech in Week 2.
LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore went down with an ankle injury on the first play from scrimmage last Saturday night while starting tight end Trey'Dez Green suffered a knee injury.
Earlier in the week, Kelly provided an injury update on both starting offensive weapons as they continue progressing.
“We did not get the sense [Moore] got a high ankle sprain or that he would need a tight rope procedure, and he was going to be out for four weeks,” Kelly said Monday.
“He’s going to be day-to-day and see how he feels. He felt better today, so we’re going to list him as questionable, and that could change to probable as we go through the week. We’ll see how that progresses.”
Now, Kelly has provided his final updates ahead of the Week 3 showdown versus Florida with a positive status report on Moore.
The Injury Update: Brian Kelly's Thursday Thoughts
OL Braelin Moore: Ankle
Kelly took the podium on Thursday where he revealed that Moore took all first-team reps on Thursday during practice and is good to go for Week 3 against Florida.
"Braelin took all of the reps with the first team," Kelly said. "He's ready to go."
It's a significant development for the Tigers with the program set to return a critical component to the offense's success.
TE Trey'Dez Green: Knee
On the first play of the fourth quarter against Louisiana Tech, LSU starting tight end Trey'Dez Green was rolled up on where he immediately grabbed his knee and was assisted to the medical tent.
Green ultimately went to the locker room and returned with a heavy knee brace on and crutches.
“Trey’Dez has a sprain, but the good news is its a sprained MCL,” Kelly said on Monday. “Those are injuries you can come back from rather quickly.
"We’ll see where he is and we’ll list him as questionable and work our way through the week and see where he is at the end of the week.”
Green was listed as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report on Wednesday night. He will remain questionable heading into game day.
"He's not where we need him to be today," Kelly said on Thursday, "but we still have some time."
LSU and Florida will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN with the pair of SEC programs set to battle it out in Tiger Stadium.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.