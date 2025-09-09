The Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators Sees Significant Movement
No. 3 LSU will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a matchup agaisnt Billy Napier and the Florida Gators next on the docket.
After opening the 2025 season with back-to-back wins, LSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2019 with Brian Kelly's crew quickly entering the early National Championship contender conversation.
LSU defeated No. 4 Clemson to open the season in Week 1 with national analysts quickly labeling the Bayou Bengals as the No. 1 team in college football.
“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country,” ESPN's Heather Dinich said after Week 1. “They went on the road. Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team, but they (LSU) beat a good team soundly.
"They made them one-dimensional, and they exposed them. They limited them to 31 rushing yards.”
Now, it's a Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators on the schedule with the LSU Tigers set to open Southeastern Conference play in Baton Rouge.
LSU's decision-maker took to podium on Monday where he urged Tiger faithful to show out in Death Valley this weekend.
"We're in Tiger Stadium, and we need to be Death Valley," Kelly said. "We need to live up to our resume as the most difficult place to play in the country. It's SEC time.
"You had your warmup tailgates; you got your recipes down; you got how much you need for drinking. We need you this weekend, and we'll provide the standard in terms of how we need to play."
A look into the game information, current betting lines and Kelly's take on this weekend against an SEC foe.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-115)
- Florida: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -310
- Florida: +250
Total
- Over 48.5 (-112)
- Under 48.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers opened as 9.5-point favorites with the over/under initially being set at 52.5 once the lines opened on Sunday.
Now, the line has shrunk to LSU becoming a 7.5 favorite with an over/under sitting at 48.5 as Vegas continues adjusting the Week 3 odds.
Brian Kelly's Take: All Focus on Florida
It's a really good football team we're playing in Florida, and we know that it starts with their quarterback. DJ (Lagway) is really arm-talented off the charts. When you look at quarterbacks in this league, he has elite talent, but he's got guys around him.
"Jadan Baugh is really difficult to defend. He's physical; he's got great instincts; he's got toughness; he's 230 pounds, and now you complement him with the freshman Vernell Brown, who is an electric receiver and probably one of the more consistent guys on their team.
"Eugene Wilson at the slot, they have a nice balance of running the football and certainly the quarterback position and some skill guys on the offensive side of the ball.
From a defensive standpoint, coach (Ron) Roberts does a really good job with simulated pressures, three down, four down, giving you looks, mixing things up to make it really difficult from a defensive perspective.
"We saw the 3-3-5 and had some difficulties with that recognition. It'll certainly be similar in terms of what they try to do and make things difficult and keep the ball in front of them. They do a great job of not giving up big plays and keeping the points down."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.