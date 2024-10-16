The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8 SEC Showdown
LSU will hop on a flight to Fayetteville this weekend for a showdown against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
For Brian Kelly's group, it'll be about shaking off an emotional victory, but also carrying the momentum into Week 8 against a talented Arkansas squad led by signal-caller Taylen Green.
What does Vegas think of Saturday's matchup? What are the betting trends to keep tabs on?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
The Early Betting Lines:
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-2.5)
- Arkansas: (+2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-130)
- Arkansas: (+110)
Over/Under: 55.5
The Betting Trends: Week 8 Edition
- LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season.
- Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread.
- The total has gone over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games.
- LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas.
- The total went under in 6 of Razorbacks' last 7 games at home against LSU.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite this season.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdog in 2024.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
A Key Piece to Monitor: Taylen Green's Status
Arkansas Razorbacks signal-caller Taylen Green's status for Saturday night against No. 8 LSU remains up in the air after suffering a knee injury in his last outing against Tennessee.
Green suffered the injury late in the contest against the Volunteers, and now after hitting the recovery table for a week during the open date, he's trending in the right direction.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided an update on Green's status with the Razorbacks trying to get healthy last week.
Pittman detailed on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference that Green has practiced, "but is still not at full speed. We'll have to see if he can get there. But we've been encouraged by his progression this week."
Green has had a solid first half of his first season in Fayetteville this season. He's 107-for-189 (56.6%) on pass attempts for 1,502 yards, which ranks him with the fourth-most in the conference. Green also has five touchdowns and interceptions apiece.
The dual-threat ability is what has made him such a challenging quarterback to defend with Green already rushing for 326 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Pittman has hopes that the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder starts against LSU after suffering the knee injury two weeks ago against the Tennessee Volunteers.
"We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go," Pittman said. "So, I feel like he will, but we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. I'll probably know a little bit more about Wednesday. Tuesday or Wednesday. But we're hoping that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.