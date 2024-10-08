The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels in a Week 7 SEC Showdown
No. 13 LSU will host the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a prime time showdown on Saturday night with all eyes set to be on the SEC clash.
After a shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium a season ago, the Bayou Bengals averaged 6.3 yards per play on their way to putting up 637 yards of total offense, but ultimately came up short against the Rebels down the stretch.
Now, it's about looking to play complementary football in Death Valley in Week 7 with the Rebels heading to town.
Kelly and Co. will look to avoid a "shootout" once again and will have the help of a new-look LSU defense under coordinator Blake Baker. The Tigers have allowed over 30 points just once this season and will look to dial up a savvy game plan for the Rebels this weekend.
Vegas is all over this game with the latest predictions, expert picks and betting trends for Satutday night in Baton Rouge:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Ole Miss: (-2.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+106)
Ole Miss: (-128)
Over/Under: 63.5
The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season.
- LSU is 1-4 (20%) against the spread in 2024.
- The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games.
- LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss.
- The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels.
- The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU.
- The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games.
