DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly for NCAA Tournament Friday Late Games

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures betting. Friday's late slate features eight exciting matchups including Iowa vs. Clemson and UConn vs. Furman. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 20.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament Friday games

The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing your first $5 wager. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this new-user offer. You'll also receive a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament championship futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to redeem the offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 and qualifying $5 bet to activate bonus.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings, expires after seven days.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to cover the spread against Clemson and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to continue wagering on Friday's remaining games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Friday's NCAA Tournament action

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Friday's late games:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promo token before placing your qualifying $5 bet on any Friday game. Place your $5 wager on markets like Iowa vs. Clemson or UConn vs. Furman. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets and features.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users during the NCAA Tournament

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotions throughout the tournament in the app's 'Promos' section. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus offerings with profit boosts, parlay insurance, and enhanced odds for college basketball games. These rotating promotions complement the new-user promo code for DraftKings and provide value for seasoned bettors looking to maximize their tournament wagering experience.

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