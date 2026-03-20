Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for NCAA Tournament Friday Late Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ahead of Friday's NCAA Tournament late games. The promotion awards 10 profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager using code SICZRDYW. Bettors can target the action-packed Friday slate featuring eight compelling matchups, while exploring various sportsbook promos available as of March 20.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for NCAA Tournament betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW unlocks a valuable welcome package for new customers. After registering and placing a qualifying wager of at least $1, users receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can enhance future betting opportunities.

Each profit boost token doubles the winnings on successful wagers up to $25 maximum bet per boost. For example, if you place a $20 wager on Iowa to cover the spread against Clemson at +110 odds and win, the normal payout would be $42 total. With a profit boost applied, you would receive $62 total, doubling your $20 profit to $40.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Boost tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

• Wagers using bonus funds or reward credits do not qualify.

• Users have 30 days after account creation to place their first qualifying wager.

Friday's NCAA Tournament slate offers numerous betting opportunities across eight games. Whether you back Northern Iowa as a 12-seed upset candidate against St. John's or trust top-seeded Florida to handle Prairie View A&M comfortably, the profit boosts can maximize your potential returns on winning selections.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your NCAA Tournament betting bonus

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer requires just three simple steps for Friday's tournament action.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW and provide required personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any NCAA Tournament game or other sports market to receive your 10 profit boost tokens.

Learn more about features and betting options in our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value for established users through various promotional opportunities. Regular customers can discover daily odds boosts, special tournament promotions, and exclusive rewards by checking the Promotions tab within the mobile app.

The Caesars Rewards program also offers additional benefits, including tier-based perks and bonus opportunities that complement the standard betting experience. These ongoing promotions ensure that both new and existing users can find value throughout the NCAA Tournament and beyond.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.