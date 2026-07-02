This Freshman Could Become LSU's Next Superstar

Lane Kiffin inherited a fairly vacant LSU roster for his first season in 2026, but after retaining some major pieces and finding some on his own, he's built a roster stacked with major transfers and blue-chip recruits. In actuality, he's built one of college football's most talented rosters.

Amid the star-studded portal class, the 19-player high school recruiting class is full of instant-impact players, top recruits and rising stars.

But there's one true freshman from Louisiana who has one of the highest ceilings on the entire team: defensive tackle Richard Anderson.

The No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

Anderson didn't commit to LSU as a local pickup. He left high school as the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the entire 2026 class, rated the top player at his position by 247Sports, and ranked inside the top-10 overall prospects nationally by 247Sports as well.

Anderson has explosiveness in his game on the interior, playing with rare power for his size and showcasing an excellent ability to shoot off the snap and the leverage to shed blockers with ease.

During his time playing Louisiana high school football, he played at the highest level a Louisiana recruit can, playing for Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, a nationally ranked high school program that won 28 consecutive games during Anderson's stint there.

He showcased his ability and produced, notching double-digit sacks, over 50 total tackles and over 20 quarterback hurries just as a senior. That was good enough to earn him the top-ranking and the Louisiana Class 5A Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year award.

Built Like a Career Athlete

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram [via: @joshkrajcer].

Anderson is listed as coming into the season at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, but after enrolling early at LSU, he has worked with the staff to reshape his frame and become an efficient body for college football.

That kind of rapid physical development matters enormously on the interior defensive line, where strength, leverage and speed decide if you make the play you're on the field to make. As a freshman, that's a huge step because playing time is, and will be, limited.

Turning Heads For the Right Reasons

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Anderson is undoubtedly already turning heads after just four weeks of spring practice this season. It's not just for his measurables but for the way he's competing with older, more experienced linemen in practice and scrimmages.

But what's more impressive is how quickly Anderson has earned trust from his and LSU's new head coach.

Kiffin has praised Anderson in press conferences as a phenomenal prospect, pointing to Anderson's physicality and work ethic as something that has impressed him early in the offseason. That kind of praise this early in the season is rare for a coach with a roster full of highly-proven, coveted and talented transfers, especially at the defensive line position.

Anderson is also part of a loaded incoming defensive line class that includes fellow Louisiana five-star Lamar Brown and another top defensive lineman, Deuce Geralds, who has also garnered hype as a freshman-impact player.

One of the Stars

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

For Anderson, the playing time may not come this season, but it also might. If the time comes later, he will use his time sitting with veteran players, staff and time developing to become a force on the interior.

Anderson will find time on the field during his career at LSU, and when he does, he'll take over as LSU's star defensive lineman.

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