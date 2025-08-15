The Depth Chart Predictions: LSU Football's Defense Taking Shape in Fall Camp

The #LSU Depth Chart is beginning to take shape on defense:



DT: Bernard Gooden + Dominick McKinley

EDGE: Jack Pyburn + Gabe Reliford

LB: Whit Weeks + West Weeks

STAR: H. Perkins

CB: Mansoor Delane + A. Stamps

S: AJ Haulcy + T. Cooley



A ways to go, but the consistent 1st Team. pic.twitter.com/0YRYqr6jsy