The Depth Chart Predictions: LSU Football's Defense Taking Shape in Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Day 14 on Friday.
With the clock ticking until Week 1 at Clemson, rotations are emerging for the Bayou Bengals with a focus on the defense across the third week of Fall Camp.
From an impressive two-deep at the edge rushers position to a battle at cornerback, all eyes are on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit down the stretch of preseason practice.
Which Tigers are locking down starting spots in Fall Camp?
The LSU Depth Chart: Defense Projections
Defensive Tackle:
First-Team: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Second-Team: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
Kelly has had rave reviews for the first-year Tiger where he's emerged as the defensive winner in Fall Camp this month.
"He's really flashed. He's doing a lot of good things. He brings a high motor, right? He's a guy that brings energy to the group, intensity to the group. I bring up that word again that was mentioned. I think that's bringing up everybody in terms of the competition level," Kelly said on Monday.
Gooden and McKinley have served as the first-team defensive tackles with Breaux, Guillory, Sydir Mitchell and Shone Washington working in with the backups.
EDGE:
First-Team: Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford
Second-Team: Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler
Florida transfer Jack Pyburn is wreaking havoc in Fall Camp with the SEC standout making his presence felt in 11-on-11 work.
Alongside Pyburn has been sophomore edge rusher Gabriel Reliford with the tandem handling business with the first-team, but there remains competition in this room.
Pyburn can virtually be stamped in as a starter heading into Week 1 at Clemson, but Payton will be a name to keep tabs on for the other spot.
The edge rushers room is one that will have a talented rotation in 2025 regardless of which two playmakers take the field first.
Linebackers:
First-Team: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Second-Team: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
The Weeks Bros. have been the starters across Fall Camp, but the rise of second-year Tiger Tylen Singleton has been one to keep tabs on.
The Louisiana native has taken a significant leap ahead of his second season with the program that is substantial heading into the fall.
At this time last year, Singleton looked lost at times on the field, but fast forward to his second Fall Camp in Baton Rouge and it's a completely different story. He's looking the part for LSU with it becoming an important storyline in camp.
STAR:
First-Team: Harold Perkins
Second-Team: CJ Jimcoily
Harold Perkins has showcased his "completeness" in Fall Camp to this point at the STAR position where he's wreaked havoc in the backfield while lining up on the edge, but also making plays in coverage.
It's Perkins' "money year" in 2025 with the talented defensive weapon looking comfortable in Fall Camp while coming off of a torn ACL.
True freshman CJ Jimcoily has been a winner in Fall Camp to this point where he's seemingly won the backup STAR role.
Cornerbacks:
First-Team: Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane
Second-Team: DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson
The cornerback room will be one to monitor heading into the home-stretch of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with five Tigers battling for two spots.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane can be penciled in as a starter, but the other cornerback slot remains up for grabs.
Ashton Stamps has held down first-team reps during preseason practice, but DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland have also emerged for this program.
Ja'Keem Jackson has been limited in Week 3 while nursing a sore hamstring, but when in action, the Florida transfer has been effective.
Stamps, Woodland, Pickett and Jackson are competing for the other starting spot, but depth has emerged at the cornerback position in Fall Camp.
Safety:
First-Team: AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Second-Team: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano
Houston transfer AJ Haulcy and North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley would likely be the starting safeties if Week 1 at Clemson was tomorrow.
The tandem has taken on significant reps in Fall Camp with Spears and Toviano following them with the second-team.
For Spears, the second-year Tiger will be one to monitor in 2025 as he continues getting acclimated to life in the Southeastern Conference.
