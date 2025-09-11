The Depth Chart Projections: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Clash
No. 3 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 2-0 record for the first time under LSU's decision-maker as he looks to carry the program's momentum into Week 3.
On the other side, the Gators will be presented with an opportunity to bounce back after a Week 2 loss to South Florida with Billy Napier's crew entering the matchup with a 1-1 record.
For LSU, the program is entering the Southeastern Conference matchup looking to remain on track after back-to-back wins to open the season.
"This is what it looks like as you build continuity within your offensive structure," Kelly said on Wednesday. "We're not pressing any alarm bells, it's early in the season. Will we get better? Do we need to get better? Absolutely.
"But this is a process we were committed to and knew there was going to be some development that would need to take place. The splash is 50, 60 points a game but to me at the end of the day is winning football games. We're 2-0 and know we need to play better offensively but also knew this was gonna be a process for us."
Now, all focus is on Week 3 with the Tigers looking to remain hot to open the 2025 season.
A look into the game information for Saturday and the projected starters for the Bayou Bengals.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
The LSU Football Depth Chart: Week 3 Edition
The Offense:
Quarterback:
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley
Running Backs:
Starter: Caden Durham
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson OR Kaleb Jackson
Rotation: Kaleb Jackson OR Ju'Juan Johnson and Harlem Berry
Wide Receivers:
Starters: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Barion Brown OR Chris Hilton
Rotation: Chris Hilton OR Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Kyle Parker
Tight End:
Starter: Bauer Sharp
Rotation: Donovan Green
Note: LSU tight end Trey'Dez remains on the Week 3 Injury Report listed as questionable with a knee injury.
Offensive Line:
Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Coen Echols, Bo Bordelon, Ory Williams
Note: LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore remains on the Week 3 Injury Report listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
The Defense:
Defensive Tackle:
Starters: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Rotation: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
EDGE:
Starters Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford OR Patrick Payton
Rotation: Patrick Payton OR Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler
Linebackers:
Starters: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Rotation: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
STAR:
Starters: Harold Perkins
Backups: CJ Jimcoily OR Jardin Gilbert
Cornerbacks:
Starters: Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland
Rotation: DJ Pickett and Ashton Stamps OR Ja'Keem Jackson
Safety:
Starters: A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Rotation: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano OR Jardin Gilbert
