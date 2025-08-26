The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Massive Week 1 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against Clemson to open the 2025 season on Saturday night in a critical Week 1 showdown.
After a beneficial offseason in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals are set to debut a new-look roster with all eyes on the matchup at Clemson to open the year.
"When you're putting together the DNA of a football team, it's not just about talent acquisition. It's making sure that you have the pieces necessary to compete in those moments," Kelly said on Monday. "When there's a turnover, when there's sudden change, when momentum is not going your way, what's the makeup of your team?
"And so, I want to have this conversation with you after the game that we competed the right way, that our composure was amazing and we played with great confidence. That's the postgame remarks that we want."
Saturday's Week 1 clash between the Bayou Bengals and Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers has quickly emerged as a in the "Game of the Week" conversation alongside Ohio State and Texas.
What's the early buzz on the Top-10 matchup?
A look into the game information, early betting lines and the expert computer model score prediction.
The Game Information: Week 1 Edition
TV Channel: ABC
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Memorial Stadium - Clemson (S.C.)
Commentators: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit
The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
SP+'s Take: LSU Drops a Thriller
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to Bill Connelly's SP+, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
LSU will debut a redesigned roster on Saturday, Aug. 30 with all eyes on the program as they look to snap a five-game Week 1 losing streak at Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
