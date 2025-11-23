The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 14 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will hit the road to Norman in Week 14 for the regular season finale against Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners.
In a matchup where the Bayou Bengals will look to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes, the SEC clash will have significant intrigue heading into it.
For interim coach Frank Wilson and the Tigers, the program is coming off of back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Western Kentucky to snap a three-game losing skid.
“You do the things that you can do with the personnel that you have,” Wilson said on Saturday night. “And sometimes it’s ugly, and sometimes it’s tough. I believe in our kids. I believe they’ll continue to get better. We’ll continue to coach them to get better.”
Now, all focus is on the Oklahoma Sooners with the LSU Tigers looking to play spoiler in Norman.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-122)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- LSU: +315
- Oklahoma: -410
Total
- Over 38.5 (-110)
- Under 38.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 38.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
Frank Wilson's Take: DJ Pickett Ascending
“I thought he was good in run support. I thought he shed blocks and came off as a squat corner in zone coverage and negated runs,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said. “I thought he blitzed well and was disruptive. I thought he contested passes and, of course, (had) the interception as well.”
“He is an elite player,” Wilson added. “Exactly what we desired for him to be for us.”
