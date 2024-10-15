The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8
No. 8 LSU will hop on a flight later this week and head to Fayetteville for a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks for Saturday night in Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.
After battling back and capturing a critical victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7, Brian Kelly and Co. are clicking on all cylinders heading into this weekend's matchup.
But there are certainly pieces to monitor with the SEC showdown having "trap game" written all over it.
LSU opens as the early favorite for Saturday night at Arkansas, but what are the experts predicting? What betting trends should fans keep tabs on?
A look into the game information. early betting lines and more for the Bayou Bengals' Week 8 matchup:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
The Early Betting Lines:
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-3)
- Arkansas: (+3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-142)
- Arkansas: (+120)
Over/Under: 55
The Betting Trends: Week 8 Edition
- LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season.
- Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread.
- The total has gone over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games.
- LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas.
- The total went under in 6 of Razorbacks' last 7 games at home against LSU.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite this season.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdog in 2024.
The Early Pick: LSU -3
- Bettors are nearly evenly split on how to project Saturday night in Fayetteville, according to the spread consensus picks. 51% of wagers suggest that LSU will capture a victory or cover the spread in Week 8.
- The other 49& of wagers believe that Arkansas will either win in an upset at home or stay within the small betting line of three points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.