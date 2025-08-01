The Early Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Seeing Tigers Shine in Week 1 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program set to wrap up Week 1 this weekend.
After reporting for training camp on Tuesday, the Bayou Bengals took the practice fields on Wednesday for Day 1 of camp in The Boot.
Now, with multiple practices wrapped up, Kelly and Co. have seen several players turn heads early with new pieces in the mix.
Which Tigers have been labeled "eye-catchers" across Week 1 of Fall Camp?
The Early Eye-Catchers: Week 1 of Fall Camp
No. 1: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver
The Kentucky transfer is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum to Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Garrett Nussmeier and Co.
Throughout Week 1, Brown has already caught the attention of those in attendance with his ability to unlock the offense displayed as a deep threat.
On Thursday, LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson was absent with Brown then being thrown in with the first-team offense.
He'll be a player to keep tabs on as Fall Camp progresses with the ability to change the game in the blink of an eye.
No. 2: Dominick McKinley - Defensive Tackle
LSU defensive lineman Dominick McKinley continues his emergence this offseason as a Tiger ready to wreak havoc in 2025.
Kelly knew the sophomore stud was ready to breakout prior to Fall Camp with McKinley attacking the weight room this offseason.
Now, the LSU shot-caller has praised the Louisiana native after an impressive offseason stretch in the strength and conditioning program.
“We ran out of weights for him to max squat,” Kelly said. “It’s a 650 pound max squat. I throw that out to you to show how powerful he is. He’s such a great kid. He’s grounded every single day and he has elite strength and he’s going to play a major role in what we do.
"He’s still learning. Coach Williams is on his hip every single day, but he’s enjoyable to coach.”
Across Week 1, it's been his power and tenacity that has caught the attention of those in attendance.
No. 3: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback
With the return of the program's QB1 alongside multiple weapons offensively, the Tigers are confident in the product they can put on the field this season.
For Nussmeier, he will look to develop further in Fall Camp after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been pleased with what he's seen from his veteran signal-caller after dissecting the growth he's made.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Now, Nussmeier has been an early eye-catcher in Fall Camp after a strong start.
