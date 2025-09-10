The Early Prediction: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Showdown
No. 3 LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will host Billy Napier and the Florida Gators in Week 3 with the Tigers set to open Southeastern Conference play in Death Valley.
After taking down the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to open the season, SEC play has arrived for Brian Kelly and Co. in Week 3.
For Kelly, LSU's decision-maker has called for LSU faithful to make their presence felt on Saturday night in Baton Rouge with a critical conference matchup on the docket.
"We're in Tiger Stadium, and we need to be Death Valley," Kelly said. "We need to live up to our resume as the most difficult place to play in the country. It's SEC time.
"You had your warmup tailgates; you got your recipes down; you got how much you need for drinking. We need you this weekend, and we'll provide the standard in terms of how we need to play."
Now, with the Week 3 showdown inching closer for the Tigers, the betting lines are shifting, early predictions are being placed, and buzz is ramping up.
What are the early picks heading into the matchup?
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-105)
- Florida: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: -290
- Florida: +235
Total
- Over 48.5 (-108)
- Under 48.5 (-112)
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick:
The ESPN Football Power Index gives the LSU Tigers a 61.6 percent chance to win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
After a Week 2 loss to the USF Bulls for the Florida Gators, the ESPN FPI upped its percentage for the LSU Tigers to earn a win on Saturday.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: LSU Gets It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model, Kelly and Co. are expected to win by a 2.8-point margin in a close showdown in Death Valley.
The SP+ model gives the Bayou Bengals a 57 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory under their belts with a final score prediction of 28-25 on Saturday night.
The LSU Tigers On SI Early Pick: LSU Remains Unblemished
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look to play complementary football with the offense looking to hit its full stride in Week 3.
After a sluggish win last weekend against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, LSU has an opportunity to bounce back and play complete football.
"I don't think that we have shown what we can be yet, and so I think that's frustrating, but also encouraging. It's only week three. Doing our best to find that whatever we gotta do to get there, and once we get there, try and find a way to keep a rhythm," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said.
Defensively, it'll be about containing Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway and the Gators' offense's explosive plays.
After back-to-back strong outings for the LSU defense, the program has an opportunity to wreak havoc once again.
The Early Pick: LSU 24, Florida 17
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.