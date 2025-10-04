The Early Prediction: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 Matchup
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on October 11 for a Week 7 clash against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium.
After navigating an open date in Week 6, the Bayou Bengals will get an extra week of recovery prior to next Saturday's Southeastern Conference matchup against Shane Beamer's program.
The LSU Tigers will be coming off of their first loss of the season after falling to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford last Saturday after an abysmal showing on offense.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said last Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
The LSU offense has struggled across the first five weeks of the season with the program near the bottom of the country in multiple categories including points per game, rushing yards per game and tackles for loss allowed.
Now, all focus is on hitting the reset button ahead of Week 7 against LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina in order to get back on track.
"Well, it's like anybody's goal. You want a little bit of recovery," Kelly said of the open date. "You want guys to focus on their academics, catch up in the classroom, and then let's go to work on the things that we need to be better at.
"Our biggest thing is the details. When we have the details down, our attention to detail, and we have focus on each play, we're pretty darn good. The problem is we can't keep it long enough. We get distracted, and that's what we're working on this week."
It's set to be a night game in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11 between the pair of Southeastern Conference foes with the Bayou Bengals eyeing a chance to get back in the win column.
The Early Prediction: ESPN FPI Makes The Pick
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 70.2 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley back in the win column next Saturday in a matchup against South Carolina.
The FPI provides the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to earn the win, but remain as underdogs ahead of matchups against Vanderbilt, Alabama and Oklahoma.
LSU and South Carolina will kickoff between 6 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT on Oct. 11 from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
