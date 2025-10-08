The Early Prediction: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 SEC Clash
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continues game preparation for Saturday night's SEC matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Tiger Stadium.
Following a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels prior to a Week 6 open date, Brian Kelly's crew looks to make a statement and get back in the win column on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.
"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."
Kelly and Co. enter Saturday's matchup as near double-digit favorites, but what does the ESPN SP+ expert computer model believe the result will be?
A look into the game information, early betting lines, and predictions for the showdown in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +260
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: LSU Handles Business at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 73.0 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.
Kelly and Co. enter the matchup as near double-digit favorites with an opportunity to make a statement and get back on track with the backend of the schedule arriving.
The SP+ Expert Computer Model Pick: LSU Rolls to a Win
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers enter the matchup as 12.1-point favorites heading into Week 7.
The SP+ gives the LSU Tigers an edge at home in Death Valley with a final score prediction of 29-16 with a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday night.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT from Death Valley on Saturday night with the game live on ABC.
