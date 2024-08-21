The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out For LSU Football During Fall Camp?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have wrapped up 15 full practices of Fall Camp with the final week of preseason practice nearing the finish line.
Kelly and Co. have seen production from youngsters, veterans taking on a leadership role and position battles taking shape throughout camp with the end in sight.
Who have been the eye-catchers? Who can make a move up the depth chart before camp ends?
Three eye-catchers on both sides of the ball:
The Eye-Catchers: Offense Edition
Tyree Adams: Offensive Tackle
LSU offensive tackle Tyree Adams has had a stellar Fall Camp through three and a half weeks with the redshirt-freshman looking the part on the second-team.
It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their offensive line set in stone with Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) holding down the trenches, but Adams looks to be the perfect sixth man.
He's been holding his own during one-on-one's, including a victory over LSU EDGE Sai'vion Jones in camp, while carving out a role for this team.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis appears to have another weapon for the future once both tackles in Campbell and Jones depart the program.
Adams is up to 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and has been a bright spot for the second-team offensive line with the program giving the group significant run to prepare for the future.
Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
LSU sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has turned heads during Fall Camp and has all the makings of a player prepared to break out of his shell in 2024.
After a freshman campaign where he saw limited action, Pimpton appears to have taken that next step ahead of Year 2. He's improved as a blocker and his receiving ability remains a strong suit.
LSU has rolled with a two tight end set at times with Pimpton on the opposite side of Mason Taylor where he has the chance to see significant reps this fall.
It's a three-man tight end room with Taylor holding down starting duties and both Pimpton and five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green showing glimpses of what's to come during camp.
Sophomore tight end Mac Markway elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal early in camp after revealing his intentions to depart the program.
Now, it's Taylor, Pimpton and Green all looking to see playing time in 2024 with a loaded tight end room.
Chris Hilton: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is healthy ahead of the 2024 season and is preparing for what many believe can be a huge campaign for the redshirt-junior.
He's waited his turn behind Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas with the chance to now take that next step in his fourth season with the program.
Hilton has been sharp, to keep it simple. He has dropped just one pass during media viewings and has displayed both his ability to shine as a vertical threat as well as on crossing routes.
It's evident LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and Hilton have a connection. It's been on full display in the past with the duo carrying it into Fall Camp.
Now, Hilton looks to have the season many are expecting from him. He's locked in a spot with the first-team wideouts alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels with the program eager at what's to come.
The LSU receiving corps is loaded, and the Tigers will certainly utilize a myriad of receivers, but expect Lacy, Hilton and Daniels to do the heavy lifting in this room with Hilton emerging as a serious threat for this offense.
Honorable Mention: Trey'Dez Green (Five-Star Freshman Tight End)
The Eye-Catchers: Defense Edition
Ashton Stamps: Cornerback
We've seen the second-year Tiger take that next step and assert himself as a breakout candidate come the 2024 season. Stamps has bulked up to 190 pounds and certainly looks the part for the Bayou Bengals heading into the fall.
During camp, he's been the most consistent cornerback and it's shown day-by-day. Stamps has logged three interceptions during media viewings and has also tallied a few pass breakups as well. All signs point to Stamps being LSU's CB1 in 2024. He's been sensational during camp.
PJ Woodland: Cornerback
There are growing pains for true freshmen in the SEC and Woodland is no exception. He burst on the scene as an early-enrollee during spring camp while taking first-team reps alongside Stamps.
Now, he's rolling with the second-team alongside JK Johnson. Despite this, Woodland is making noise for the Tigers. He's reeled in a pair of interceptions during media viewings along with a few pass breakups.
Consistency will be key for Woodland, but expect the youngster to see the field in some way, shape or form in 2024.
The Freshmen: DaShawn Spears and Ju'Juan Johnson
LSU true freshman safety DaShawn Spears has been an eye-catcher during media viewings with his ability to put his head down and become a consistent playmaker. Kelly has detailed consistency being key for this program, and for Spears, he's been proving he can become that for LSU.
Spears is running with the second-team and has impressed thoroughly during his reps with a defense looking to take steps in the right direction in 2024.
It'll be hard to keep Spears off of the field this fall. He's been a bright spot and has an opportunity to take impactful snaps if need be. After getting a firsthand look at the youngster during March and April, he was noticeably impactful. Now, he's carried that into Fall Camp.
For freshman Ju'Juan Johnson, he's been running as the backup STAR behind Major Burns.
The true freshman has bulked up to over 200 pounds and looks solid during camp. There will be growing pains as a youngster in the SEC, but he'll be a player LSU is looking at to take reps in Year 1.
When Burns went down with a minor injury in camp earlier this week, it was Johnson who took the first-team reps. He got beat over the top by Chris Hilton on a vertical route, but responded well. That's the grit you're looking for from a freshman.
Honorable Mention: Sai'vion Jones (EDGE)
