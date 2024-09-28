The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. South Alabama Jaguars Odds for Week 5
No. 14 LSU looks to keep the momentum going against Sun Belt opponent South Alabama as the Jaguars travel to face the Tigers on a Saturday Night in Death Valley.
Kickoff is set for 6:55 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Brian Kelly and Co. eye their fourth straight victory after taking down Nicholls State, South Carolina and UCLA over the last three weeks.
Now, all focus shifs to a non-conference showdown against South Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
Here is the game information for Saturday, the latest betting odds, players to know and an early prediction for Week 5:
LSU vs. South Alabama Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Final Betting Lines: Week 5 Edition
LSU: -20.5 (-110)
South Alabama: +20.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: - -1350
South Alabama to Win: +800
Over 64 Points: -110
Under 64 Points: -110
*All odds via DraftKings*
Pair of South Alabama Stars to Know:
Gio Lopez: Quarterback
South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez has become one of the top dual-threat players in the Sun Belt as he continues carving defenses up routinely. The true freshman signal-caller is already up to 843 yards through the air with another 171 yards on the ground.
He's notorious for extending plays with his legs, which has put significant points on the board for the Jaguars. Lopez is up to nine passing touchdowns and two rushing on the year through four games.
The top target in his arsenal is Jamaal Pritchett. The veteran wide receiver is a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but makes up for it with his speed and athleticism after the catch.
Pritchett is up to 26 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He leads all Jaguars wideouts in each statistical category.
Look for the LSU linebackers to be put to the test with Lopez extending plays with his feet on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. He's lethal with the ball in his hands and the Bayou Bengals must have the second-level putting an emphasis on his dual-threat abilities.
Fluff Bothwell: Running Back
South Alabama lead back Fluff Bothwell has become a notable name in the Sun Belt Conference over the first few weeks as he continues impressing for the Jaguars. The true freshman is already up to 359 yards rushing on 37 carries with six touchdowns through four games.
The main number to know for Bothwell: 9.7. He's averaging a whopping 9.7 yards per carry for South Alabama this season and has become the focal point for the program on offense.
But it'll be a one-two punch of running backs for the Jaguars on Saturday with Bothwell joined by Kentrel Bullock in the backfield. On just 30 carries, Bullock is up to 203 yards rushing with three scores of his own.
There's significant push with the South Alabama offensive line with Bullock averaging 6.3 yards per touch as well.
On Saturday, the LSU defensive line must rise to the occasion against an offense that likes to run the football more than 50% of the time with a pair of running backs ready to make noise.
LSU vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
We turned to the SP+ Prediction Model to give a better understanding of where the Tigers stand heading into this weekend against South Alabama.
The simulation favors Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to come out on top over South Alabama in Week 5, as expected.
SP+ logged a prediction that LSU will defeat the Jaguars by a projected score of 42-23 and win the game by an expected 18.7 points.
The expert model gives the Bayou Bengals an 88% chance to come out on top over the Jaguars in Death Valley.
What is SP+? It is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
The SP+ model is 105-91-1 against the spread with a 53.6 win percentage on the year with the latest round of predictions coming out this week.
