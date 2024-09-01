The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. USC Trojans Betting Odds for Week 1
No. 13 LSU will take on No. 23 USC in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT in a pivotal Week 1 showdown.
For the Tigers, the program is in search of their first season opening victory since 2019 with Joe Burrow and Co. at the helm of the program.
The lights will be brighter than ever in Allegiant Stadium, but LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell isn't letting the distractions of Vegas phase him.
“That’s not what we’re there for. We’re there to play football. I’m not there for all the other stuff. The only time I’m going to Vegas is to play football. Everybody knows we’re going there for one reason only. We aren’t going to Caesars Palace, we’re going to play USC.”
It's the city of gambling and there will be significant money tossed around for LSU vs. USC in Week 1.
What are the latest betting odds? Who's the favorite heading into Sunday?
How to Watch: LSU vs. USC
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
The Betting Odds:
Point Spread: -4 (LSU)
Over/Under: 64.5
Odds: LSU (-180), USC (+150)
All betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The line has shifted significantly over the last few weeks. It opened hovering around the 7.5 mark in favor of the Tigers, but has quickly dropped to LSU being four point favorites.
LSU enters the season with a new-look defense under coordinator Blake Baker. With consistency being formed during the offseason, the unit will look to take that next step in 2024.
"What we're going to need is that complement on defense; going to have to play better defense this year. I think we've made the necessary strides in the off-season to continue on that growth," Kelly said during SEC Media Days. "So again, complementary football, offense and defense. I know that sounds like coach speak, but the numbers prove it out. You can't have the No. 1 offense in the country and not play the kind of defense necessary to get you to the next level. Playing better defense quite frankly."
Now, LSU is just hours away from taking on Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in Las Vegas with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
