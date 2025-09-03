The Heisman Trophy Odds: LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Climbs to No. 1 Spot
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains in headlines after propelling the Tigers to a Week 1 victory over Clemson this past weekend.
On Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in leading the Tigers to the comeback road win.
Nussmeier completed his final 11 passes of the game, including all nine in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied from a 10-3 halftime deficit to beat a Top 4-ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.
With the score tied at 10-10, Nussmeier connected with tight end Trey’Dez Green for an 8-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to put LSU up for good, 17-10.
It was the fourth time in Nussmeier’s career the senior led LSU to a victory after either trailing or with the game tied in the fourth quarter.
Now, LSU's quarterback is receiving praise from both his head coach and national analysts from coast-to-coast.
"That's his management of what's going on. I don't think we had a delay of game penalty. We didn't have a snap infraction. We had the one on Trey'Dez on a second count, and he didn't get the signal, but I was really pleased with the management from that standpoint," Brian Kelly said.
"I think there were a couple of times where we could have, on our end, got the play in a little sooner, but his management was outstanding. That's as good as he's been in terms of getting us in the right run plays, making the right checks.
"I think he held the ball for no more than 2.2 seconds on average. The ball came out quickly. That helps your offensive line, happens only when you have a veteran quarterback."
Following the Week 1 victory, Nussmeier is firmly in the No. 1 spot for the Heisman Trophy while sitting with the best odds to take home the award.
According to BetMGM, these are the current favorites while looking into their opening odds to current lines.
- Garrett Nussmeier +850 to +650
- LaNorris Sellers +1800 to +700
- Jeremiah Smith +1300 to +1500
- Arch Manning +900 to +1600
- Cade Klubnik +1100 to +1600
- Sam Leavitt +4000 to +1600
Nussmeier is at the forefront of the conversation after a thrilling Week 1 victory over Cade Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers to give LSU the program's first season-opening win since 2019.
