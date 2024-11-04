The Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a prime time Southeastern Conference clash against Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
All eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in a clash against Kalen DeBoer's club.
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge with the coverage being amplified for a showdown already being described as a CFP Elimination Game.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media on Monday where he provided the initial Injury Report for Week 11.
A look into the game information for Saturday night in Death Valley and who's listed on the injury report heading into this weekend:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Injury Report: Week 11 Edition
OL Garrett Dellinger: OUT
LSU starting offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
Following the contest, the left guard went under the knife to have tightrope surgery on his ankle to further expedite the healing process.
Heading into Week 11, Dellinger will be OUT, according to Brian Kelly. The expectation is that he will return for Week 12 at Florida.
LSU turned to redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga in Week 9 once Dellinger went out against Texas A&M.
"Paul has steadily worked himself up into what I would call a 'key backup' for us," Kelly said. "Now, he's a starter for us for at least this week. His development has been one where he has made his most progress through execution. You don't have to tell him twice."
WR CJ Daniels: Probable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels has been battling a lower-leg injury over the last few weeks, and despite suiting up against Texas A&M in Week 9, he was unable to go for the second half.
Daniels was a game-time decision in College Station, ultimately only playing in the first two quarters.
Now, with the bye week in the rearview mirror, Daniels appears to be "probable" heading into the Week 11 Southeastern Conference clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
"CJ is much better than he was going into the Texas A&M game," Kelly said on Monday. "I felt our doctors and training staff did a great job getting him ready... Unfortunately, he couldn't answer the bell for the second half."
All signs point towards Daniels giving it a go on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
"The expectation is that he would be able to help us," Kelly added.
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
