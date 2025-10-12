The Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Survives in 20-10 Win Over South Carolina
No. 11 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) escaped with a win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-10 in a critical SEC showdown.
Brian Kelly and Co. bent, but didn't break in Week 7 with the Bayou Bengals narrowly surviving in Baton Rouge to capture a much-needed conference win.
Behind a strong performance from LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green in the passing game, the Tigers move to 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play with Vanderbilt and Texas A&M left on the October slate.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 7 Edition
No. 1: Self-Inflicted Wounds
LSU entered Saturday night's game against South Carolina as near double-digit favorites with Vegas giving the Bayou Bengals the edge at home.
With an opportunity to make a statement and reignite the program's National Championship odds, it was another rollercoaster performance from No. 11 LSU in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers' self-inflicted wounds continued keeping South Carolina alive on Saturday night with the program turning the ball over twice from inside the 10-yard line.
On the third drive of the game with an opportunity to extend the lead to 10-0, LSU running back Ju'Juan Johnson took a carry from the two-yard line that resulted in a fumble - shifting the momentum.
But it didn't stop there with a pair of untimely interceptions from signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier - one in the second quarter and one in the third.
After back-to-back 20-yard rushing attempts from the offense, LSU cruised inside the South Carolina 10-yard line with an opportunity to make it a two-score game in Baton Rouge, but a costly turnover once again flipped the momentum.
LSU ended the night going 2-for-4 in the red-zone with self-inflicted wounds becoming a glaring issue offensively after turning the ball over twice.
No. 2: South Carolina's Rushing Attack Stuns the Defense
Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks entered Saturday night's matchup sitting at No. 16 in the Southeastern Conference in rushing.
A program that sits dead last in the SEC on the ground quickly flipped the script in Tiger Stadium after getting it done in the run-game against LSU.
The Gamecocks tallied 193 rushing yards on 45 attempts [4.3 yards per carry] to keep the offensive alive in Baton Rouge.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers went 15-for-27 through the air for 124 passing yards and an interception with the Gamecocks relying on the run-game to keep the offense afloat.
For the Tigers, it was a shaky performance across three quarters, but the ability to keep composure down the stretch and make timely plays set the pace.
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and linebacker Whit Weeks emerged as the pair of defensive winners on Saturday with a pair of pass breakups from the Tigers CB1 getting LSU's defense off the field down the stretch.
No. 3: Bend, Don't Break in the Fourth
It wasn't pretty by any means for Kelly and the Tigers in Week 7 after multiple self-inflicted wounds, a shaky showing on defense, and costly mistakes from Nussmeier keeping South Carolina in the game, but a "win is a win" in the SEC.
Entering the fourth quarter with a one-score lead [17-10] with the Gamecocks continued seeing momentum shift their way, but LSU kept composure and didn't flop.
On offense, the unit bent, but didn't break in order to get over the hump against an inferior SEC opponent.
Nussmeier ended the day with 254 yards through the air on 20-for-33 passing with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions with rapport on full display with tight end Trey'Dez Green.
The former five-star prospect proved why evaluators are salivating at the potential he attains with the sophomore weapon totaling eight receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown to keep LSU's offense alive.
On the ground, it was Caden Durham that went for 70 rushing yards on 15 attempts [4.7 yards per carry] to keep somewhat of a balanced attack on offense.
Again, it wasn't pretty by any means, but the Bayou Bengals survived in order to earn a much-needed win in SEC play.
No. 11 LSU will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) in Week 8 for a matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores next weekend.
