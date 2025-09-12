The Latest Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Critical SEC Matchup
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with Brian Kelly's program set to open SEC play.
Following a pair of wins to open the 2025 season, LSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2019 with the Tigers looking to carry the momentum into Week 3.
But for Kelly's program, it'll be about finding complementary football in Death Valley on Saturday with the offense remaining in search of playing balanced.
"There's a process in where we need to be, and it starts with controlling the line of scrimmage like we did against Clemson," Kelly said on Thursday.
"We're gonna need to be that kind of team that can run the football and get tough yardage wins, third and short, fourth and short. That's a mentality. That's physical play, and we're capable of doing it. We have to have the right mindset."
Now, with game day inching closer, the latest betting lines have been revealed with the odds changing once again on Friday.
A look into the Week 3 game information, latest betting odds and Kelly's take on the Gators ahead of SEC play.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-110)
- Florida: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -278
- Florida: +225
Total
- Over 46.5 (-115)
- Under 46.5 (-105)
Brian Kelly's Take: SEC Play Has Arrived
These guys come here to play in the SEC, right? It's an SEC game, and Florida is gonna be a great atmosphere. A couple of weeks, we go to ; that'll be a great atmosphere.
"I think you can imagine that to a man, these guys really are locked in when they get an SEC opponent. So this won't be a matter of who's up for the game. Both teams will be up for the game.
"It's kind of going back to the question that was asked earlier is that who's the group that plays with great composure and confidence in their ability and just competes right to the end. This is gonna be a close game. It's an SEC battle.
"For those that are coming to the game and want a 55-0 game, it's probably not gonna be that. It's gonna be a hard-fought four quarters, and that's the SEC. And that's why they love it.
