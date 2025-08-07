The Latest Update on LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Amid Injury Rumor
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains in headlines this offseason with all eyes on the talented signal-caller heading into his second year as the starter in Baton Rouge.
Nussmeier, who carved out an impressive 2024 season with the Bayou Bengals, gears up for what has the makings of being a special year with Brian Kelly's crew.
The expectations are rising for the Louisiana native with the LSU coaching staff impressed with the offseason he's pieced together.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
But on Wednesday the rumor mill began churning with Nussmeier's name taking national headlines by storm.
LSU held Fall Camp practice No. 7 in Baton Rouge with Wednesday's practice being closed to the media.
Shortly after the Tigers departed the fields, rumors began circulating that Nussmeier suffered a "major injury" at practice.
Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that Nussmeier did not suffer a "major injury" and is "fine" despite social media reports stating otherwise.
On Thursday, CBS Sports confirmed Nussmeier's status.
"Nussmeier is 'fine' after he exited Wednesday's practice session with an apparent leg injury, sources tell CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. Nussmeier sat out the last few periods of practice as a precaution while his knee was bothering him.
"Nussmeier's knee clipped a defensive lineman's knee brace during a drill, causing some discomfort."
LSU will utilize Thursday as a recovery period in Baton Rouge before the Tigers return to the practice fields on Friday for a full practice. Media will be in attendance for Friday.
All eyes remain on the Bayou Bengals with Aug. 30 inching closer for a matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
