The LSU Defense: Practice Notes from Week 1 of Fall Camp for the LSU Tigers

Week 1 Notes on the LSU DL:



1st Team:

DT: Gio Paez + J. Guillory

EDGE: Sai’vion Jones + D. Womack



Absentees:

DE: B. Swinson

DT: J. Lee

Both are expected to return on Monday.



5-star freshman Dominick McKinley looks a full 6’6, 315 pounds.



