The LSU Football Injury Report: Latest Status Update on DL Sydir Mitchell
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning for Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.
The media received a 20-minute viewing while the team worked through individual drills as spring ball quickly nears the finish line.
This week, the main storyline was Texas transfer defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell going down with a left leg injury on Tuesday.
The defensive line was working in a 2v1 drill against the offensive line where Mitchell went down with an apparent lower-body injury.
The first-year Tiger remained down with the medical team assisting him to the training table on the opposite side of the field.
Now, fast forward to Thursday morning for Spring Camp and it appears the Tigers have dodged a bullet with Mitchell's injury.
Mitchell was in full pads and going through drills where he appeared to be moving well despite an injury scare on Tuesday.
It's clear the defensive tackle room is relatively thin on bodies with Mitchell receiving significant work alongside Shone Washington with the second-team.
The sophomore tandem of Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux have been receiving the bulk of the first-team reps on defense during Spring Camp.
LSU's defensive line has been raved about during camp with both the interior and EDGE room looking the part thus far.
At the edge rusher position, Gabriel Relifordd returns alongside a trio of transfers in Florida State's Patrick Payton, Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler.
Kelly has raved about the newcomers and their impressive time during Spring Camp.
"Those guys have been great program players as well. On time, accountable, pushing others. It's been, and I said this before, it's been really fun to watch these guys really just melt into the current culture and standards.
"I could talk as much about what they do on a day-to-day basis in the program. But on the field all of those guys are going to be playing for us and getting meaningful reps and help us.
"As advertised probably more than advertised because you really don't know how their personalities will play out. All three of them have different personalities, but impact our program."
