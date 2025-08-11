The LSU Football Practice Report: Observations and Takeaways From Fall Camp Day 10
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Monday morning for Day 10 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
After a strong second week of practice, Kelly and Co. kicked off Week 3 on Monday morning with the intensity ramping up on both sides of the ball.
On Monday, Garrett Nussmeier and the offense showed flashes with a 28-yard touchdown pass during live work highlighting the day.
What were the takeaways from Day 10 of Fall Camp? Which players turned heads with Week 3 underway in the Bayou State?
A look into the quick hits, observations, standout players, and position drill takeaways from Monday morning:
The LSU Practice Report: Day 10
The Quick Hits:
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is working at full speed despite battling patellar tendinitis. The veteran signal-caller has a sleeve on his left knee, but was crisp in his throws and moving around the pocket once again on Monday.
- LSU worked with the trio of scholarship running backs in Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry on Monday with athlete Ju'Juan Johnson receiving run as well.
- True freshman running back JT Lindsey is suspended until an off-field matter is resolved and was absent on Monday once again.
- LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton took a majority of first-team reps on Monday with Anderson handling business with the one's.
- Aaron Anderson is back going through non-contact work as he bounces back from nursing knee soreness. He didn't participate in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 live work.
- The offensive line room remains the same: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis. Paul Mubenga also received significant run with the first-team on Monday.
- LSU is working in Mubenga, Carius Cune, Coen Echols and Bo Bordelon as the coaching staff looks to find the ideal rotation.
- Tight end Trey'Dez Green and wide receiver Zavion Thomas were popular targets on Monday morning with Nussmeier utilizing the pass catchers during 11-on-11 work.
- The defensive line rotation shifted on multiple reps with Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory receiving significant run at defensive tackle.
- At the edge rusher slot it's primarily been Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford running with the first-team, but Patrick Payton continues getting in with the one's.
- Pyburn has virtually locked in a starting spot at EDGE with Reliford and Payton working for the other spot. Both receivied significant run on Monday.
- LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is coming into his own across the last few practices where he pieced together another strong day on Monday with an interception in live work.
The Observations [3]:
No. 1: The Garrett Nussmeier and Barion Brown Connection
When Nussmeier needs a deep shot, it's been Kentucky transfer Barion Brown that has been the go-to wideout during live action.
On Monday, Nussmeier and Brown connected for a 30-yard touchdown reception with cornerback Ashton Stamps in coverage.
The one-two punch between Nussmeier and Brown has been one to keep tabs on during camp with the vertical threat showcasing his elite speed in practice.
No. 2: Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland Getting It Done
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane has now reeled in three interceptions across the last two practices with the Virginia Tech transfer hauling in another one on Monday.
On the opposite side, PJ Woodland has been a bright spot with multiple pass breakups once again on Monday morning. He's been sharp.
It's safe to say that Delane has locked down one of the cornerback slots with Ashton Stamps, DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland and Ja'Keem Jackson competing for the other.
No. 3: Defensive Line/Offensive Line Thoughts
LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden has been disruptive during Fall Camp and has easily been the winner on that side of the ball across the first 10 days.
Gooded, Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux have received significant first-team run with the trio rotating across 11-on-11 live periods.
On the other side of the ball, it's Paul Mubenga that is giving DJ Chester a run for his money at the left guard slot. When Chester makes a mistake, the coaching staff throws in Mubenga immediately.
Tyree Adams has locked down the left tackle spot, Braelin Moore at center and Weston Davis at right tackle.
The guard spots are in a position battle during Fall Camp with DJ Chester and Josh Thompson being rotated out on multiple occasions.
