The LSU Football Practice Report: Observations and Takeaways From Fall Camp Day 10

The #LSU Practice Report: Day 10



- G. Nussmeier to Barion Brown connection on full display. 30-yard TD in live work.

- DT Bernard Gooden with multiple TFL.

- CB PJ Woodland with another strong day.

- WR Nic Anderson seeing consistent reps with the 1’s.

- Ja’Keem Jackson limited. pic.twitter.com/Ri7cmzCsrE