The LSU Football Schedule Update: LSU vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time Revealed
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Southeastern Conference opener against Florida on Sept. 13 in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT, the league office announced on Thursday.
The league office announced kickoff times and network designations for the first three weeks of the season. The kickoff windows for the remainder of LSU’s schedule will be announced on June 11.
The LSU-Florida game will be televised on ABC.
LSU’s home opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6 is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.
It was previously announced that LSU’s season-opener at Clemson on Aug. 30 will be televised on ABC and kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT.
It will be LSU’s first appearance at Clemson and the first meeting between the teams since January of 2020 in the CFP National Championship Game in New Orleans.
LSU is coming off a 9-4 season capped with three consecutive wins including a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.
The Week 1 Information: LSU Tigers vs. Clemson Tigers
BATON ROUGE – A likely Top-10 matchup between LSU and Clemson to open the 2025 college football season will be televised on ABC and kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN announced on Tuesday.
LSU and Clemson will meet during the regular season for the first time when the teams square off on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Memorial Stadium. It will be LSU’s first trip to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium and it marks the fourth consecutive year LSU’s season-opener will be televised in prime time on ABC.
The meeting with Clemson will be the first for the Tigers since the CFP National Championship Game in January of 2020 when LSU posted a 42-25 win in New Orleans.
Overall, LSU is 3-1 against Clemson with all four previous meetings coming during the postseason. LSU’s other wins over Clemson came in the 1959 Sugar Bowl and the 1996 Peach Bowl. Clemson’s only win over LSU came in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl.
LSU is coming off a 9-4 season capped with three straight wins including a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl. Clemson posted a 10-4 mark in 2024 and fell to Texas in the first round of the CFP Playoffs.
