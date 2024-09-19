The LSU Football vs. UCLA Injury Report: Update on Tigers Wide Receiver Chris Hilton
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the UCLA Bruins this weekend in Death Valley with the program eyeing its third straight victory.
After dropping the Week 1 showdown against Southern Cal, Kelly and Co. have captured back-to-back straight wins over Nicholls State and South Carolina.
Heading into Week 4, the Tigers have listed a trio of players in the Injury Report
LSU vs. UCLA Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The LSU Injury Report: Week 4 Edition
Chris Hilton: Probable
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton has been sidelined since the middle of August after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp.
Hilton has been battling a bone bruise for the last few weeks with the starting wideout missing the first three games of the season.
Now, heading into Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins, Hilton is listed as probable for the matchup, according to Brian Kelly.
The Bayou Bengals have relied on Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor and Aaron Anderson as the trio of pass catchers for the Tigers with Hilton sidelined.
Jalen Lee: Out
LSU defensive lineman Jalen Lee will be out for Saturday's matchup against the Bruins with a shoulder injury, Kelly said on Thursday.
The Tigers are already without starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory for the year after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 2 against Nicholls.
Now, they'll be without another defensive tackle with Lee sidelined for this weekend's matchup after suffering a shoulder injury.
West Weeks: Questionable
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has been battling a lower leg injury for the last couple of weeks, and fast forward to Saturday's showdown against the UCLA Bruins, and he's once again found himself on the injury report.
Weeks has played a key role with the second-team linebackers with his status in jeopardy for this weekend's showdown.
