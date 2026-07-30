The LSU Position Group That Could Carry the Tigers Through October

LSU enters the 2026 season with plenty of hype surrounding Lane Kiffin's first year in Baton Rouge, but the biggest storyline all offseason has centered on quarterback Sam Leavitt's healing foot.

Kiffin has repeatedly insisted his QB1 is healthy and ready to roll, but the Tigers have quietly built the kind of running back room that wouldn't need to panic if that injury resurfaces.

That depth isn't an accident. After starting last season with just three scholarship running backs and watching Caden Durham battle injuries through most of it, Kiffin retained both Durham and Harlem Berry while also bringing in four transfer running backs, giving LSU a much deeper room heading into 2026.

If Leavitt's foot isn't as healthy as it's been made out to be, this ground game gives LSU a foundation that doesn't live and die by the passing attack.

A Crowded and Talented Room

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22)] runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive lineman Jayden Gray (15) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durham has been the engine of this offense for two years running. He's LSU's leading rusher in each of the last two seasons, totaling 1,258 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 24 games.

Berry isn't far behind in the pecking order. A former five-star recruit, he returned for his sophomore season and could take on an even bigger role after an impressive freshman campaign.

Then there are the deeper pieces. Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones came in as a depth piece ranked outside the transfer portal's top 600, but he claimed the majority of first-team reps by the middle of spring practice.

Kiffin himself has raved about the newcomer. He called Jones good in pass protection, good in his vision and feet and "a bright spot" for the offense.

With Rod Gainey, Raycine Guillory and Stacy Gage rounding out the room, LSU has gone from thin to arguably too deep to fit everyone's touches.

So if the air attack falters, the run game definitely has the depth and talent to carry the offense.

Kiffin's Track Record on the Ground

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin embraces running back Kewan Lacy (5) after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin is known for his aerial attacks at USC and Ole Miss, but he is not a passing-game-only mind. A look at every single one of his season's stat sheets agrees.

His Ole Miss teams were built around real identities in the run game. Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. produced strong rushing attacks in Oxford, with the Rebels finishing fourth nationally in rushing scores a year ago and leading the SEC in rushing attempts back in 2023.

The names who thrived in that scheme are notable. Derrick Henry, Devin Singletary and Quinshon Judkins represent the blueprint for Kiffin's single-back offensive approach, and Kewan Lacy bought in last year to post the best season of his career.

That history should worry SEC defenses more than it comforts them. Durham, Berry and Jones now step into a system practically engineered to feature a workhorse back.

Why October Could Be the Carrying Month

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) hands the ball off to running back Harlem Berry (22) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's passing attack practically starts and stops with Leavitt's health, and that reality hasn't fully gone away.

Kiffin has tried to project calm all offseason. He's said Leavitt is fully healthy, back in Baton Rouge and already taking on a leadership role heading into fall camp.

But no one will fully believe that until they see it at fall camp. And then it'll always be a lingering question week after week and hit after hit.

But if that foot does become an issue again once the hits start coming in live SEC action, LSU won't be starting from scratch. The Tigers were dreadful running the ball a year ago, ranking 114th nationally in yards per carry.

That will change in 2026.

With three proven backs, a Kiffin-Weis scheme built for the run and a stable offensive line trying to gel, LSU has an alternate path to winning games even if Leavitt needs a series or a game off.

That's the kind of backup plan SEC programs need to survive in October.

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