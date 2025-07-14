The SEC Media Days Schedule: How to Watch, When Coaches Speak and Attendees
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open SEC Media Days in Atlanta (Ga.) on Monday at the Omni Hotel with the 2025 season inching closer.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks and wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. will accompany Kelly in the Peach State to make rounds with the media in attendance.
Nussmeier becomes only the third quarterback in LSU history to make two appearances at SEC Media Days, joining Jordan Jefferson (2010-11) and Zach Mettenberger (2012-13).
Hilton enters his fifth season with the Tigers with 31 career receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns. In an injury-shortened season a year ago, Hilton caught nine passes for 243 yards and three TDs.
Weeks, who is now in his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total tackles in 2024 with 125 to his credit.
He added 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and created three turnovers. Weeks earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2024, the first following LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. Eleven projected starting quarterbacks are scheduled to appear in Atlanta next week.
What is the full schedule SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta? Which players will be in attendance for each program?
A look into the full schedule and attendees for this week in the Peach State.
The SEC Media Days Schedule:
(All Times Central)
Monday, July 14
8:05 a.m. - Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner
9:25 a.m. - Brian Kelly, LSU
10:45 a.m. - Shane Beamer, South Carolina
12:30 p.m. - Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
2:20 p.m. - Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Tuesday, July 15
8:05 a.m. - John McDaid, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
9:05 a.m. - Kirby Smart, Georgia
11:15 a.m. - Hugh Freeze, Auburn
12:30 p.m. - Josh Heupel, Tennessee
2:15 p.m. - Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Wednesday, July 16
8:05 a.m. - Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
9:50 a.m. - Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
Noon - Billy Napier, Florida
1:45 p.m. - Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Thursday, July 17
8:05 a.m. - Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
9:50 a.m. - Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Noon - Sam Pittman, Arkansas
1:45 p.m. - Mike Elko, Texas A&M
The Full List of Student-Athlete Attendees:
Alabama
Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior
Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior
Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Arkansas
Cam Ball, DL, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Senior
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Auburn
Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior
Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior
Connor Lew, OL, Junior
Florida
Caleb Banks, DL, Senior
Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior
DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Georgia
CJ Allen, LB, Junior
Daylen Everette, DB, Senior
Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior
Kentucky
Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior
Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior
Josh Kattus, TE, Senior
LSU
Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior
Whit Weeks, LB, Junior
Ole Miss
TJ Dottery, LB, Junior
Cayden Lee, WR, Junior
Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate
Isaac Smith, S, Junior
Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior
Missouri
Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate
Connor Tollison, C, Graduate
Zion Young, DE, Senior
Oklahoma
John Mateer, QB, Junior
Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior
R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore
DQ Smith, DB, Senior
Nick Barrett, DT, Senior
Tennessee
Arion Carter, LB, Junior
Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior
Bryson Eason, DT, Senior
Texas
Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior
Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore
Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Will Lee III, DB, Senior
Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate
Taurean York, LB, Junior
Vanderbilt
Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior
Martel Hight, DB, Junior
Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.