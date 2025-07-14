LSU Country

The SEC Media Days Schedule: How to Watch, When Coaches Speak and Attendees

Brian Kelly and Co. will take center stage on Monday, set to be joined by Garrett Nussmeier in the Peach State.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open SEC Media Days in Atlanta (Ga.) on Monday at the Omni Hotel with the 2025 season inching closer.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks and wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. will accompany Kelly in the Peach State to make rounds with the media in attendance.

Nussmeier becomes only the third quarterback in LSU history to make two appearances at SEC Media Days, joining Jordan Jefferson (2010-11) and Zach Mettenberger (2012-13).

Hilton enters his fifth season with the Tigers with 31 career receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns. In an injury-shortened season a year ago, Hilton caught nine passes for 243 yards and three TDs.

Weeks, who is now in his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total tackles in 2024 with 125 to his credit.

He added 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and created three turnovers. Weeks earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2024, the first following LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. Eleven projected starting quarterbacks are scheduled to appear in Atlanta next week.

What is the full schedule SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta? Which players will be in attendance for each program?

A look into the full schedule and attendees for this week in the Peach State.

The SEC Media Days Schedule:

(All Times Central)

Monday, July 14
8:05 a.m. - Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner
9:25 a.m. - Brian Kelly, LSU
10:45 a.m. - Shane Beamer, South Carolina
12:30 p.m. - Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
2:20 p.m. - Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Tuesday, July 15
8:05 a.m. - John McDaid, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
9:05 a.m. - Kirby Smart, Georgia
11:15 a.m. - Hugh Freeze, Auburn
12:30 p.m. - Josh Heupel, Tennessee
2:15 p.m. - Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Wednesday, July 16
8:05 a.m. - Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
9:50 a.m. - Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
Noon - Billy Napier, Florida
1:45 p.m. - Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Thursday, July 17
8:05 a.m. - Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
9:50 a.m. - Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Noon - Sam Pittman, Arkansas
1:45 p.m. - Mike Elko, Texas A&M

The Full List of Student-Athlete Attendees:

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior

Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Senior

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior

Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior

Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior

Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior

DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior

Daylen Everette, DB, Senior

Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior

Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior

Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior

Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior

Cayden Lee, WR, Junior

Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate

Isaac Smith, S, Junior

Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate

Connor Tollison, C, Graduate

Zion Young, DE, Senior

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior

R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore

DQ Smith, DB, Senior

Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior

Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior

Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior

Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate

Taurean York, LB, Junior

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior

Martel Hight, DB, Junior

Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate

