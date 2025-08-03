The Week 1 Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Impresses During First Week of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Week 1 of Fall Camp on Saturday morning with the program navigating its fourth practice in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers are utilizing the first few days of camp to get acclimated to the schedule, but with Week 2 arriving, the intensity is set to increase for the Bayou Bengals.
Across the first few days of camp multiple members of the program turned heads. Which Tigers made noise in the Bayou State?
The Week 1 Eye Catchers:
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback
With the return of the program's QB1 alongside multiple weapons offensively, the Tigers are confident in the product they can put on the field this season.
For Nussmeier, he will look to develop further in Fall Camp after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been pleased with what he's seen from his veteran signal-caller after dissecting the growth he's made.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Now, Nussmeier has been an early eye-catcher in Fall Camp after a strong start.
No. 2: Weston Davis - Offensive Tackle
Across Week 1 of Fall Camp, LSU rolled out LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
Along the second-team, names to keep tabs on will be true freshman Carius Curne, Bo Bordelon, and Coen Echols.
But it'll be a work in progress to identify the proper rotation this month.
One name that has stood out is former five-star offensive lineman Weston Davis across the first week of camp.
No. 3: Dominick McKinley - Defensive Lineman
LSU defensive lineman Dominick McKinley continues his emergence this offseason as a Tiger ready to wreak havoc in 2025.
Kelly knew the sophomore stud was ready to breakout prior to Fall Camp with McKinley attacking the weight room this offseason.
Now, the LSU shot-caller has praised the Louisiana native after an impressive offseason stretch in the strength and conditioning program.
“We ran out of weights for him to max squat,” Kelly said. “It’s a 650 pound max squat. I throw that out to you to show how powerful he is. He’s such a great kid. He’s grounded every single day and he has elite strength and he’s going to play a major role in what we do.
"He’s still learning. Coach Williams is on his hip every single day, but he’s enjoyable to coach.”
Across Week 1, it's been his power and tenacity that has caught the attention of those in attendance.
