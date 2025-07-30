Three Bold Predictions: LSU Football Takes the Field For Fall Training Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to the practice fields on Wednesday morning for Day 1 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
After dominating the offseason across the last handful of months, the Bayou Bengals will navigate the final phase prior to Week 1 at Clemson.
It's set to be a critical next few weeks for the LSU Tigers with over 30 newcomers set to lace up their cleats for the program.
Three Bold Predictions: Fall Camp Edition
No. 1: Carius Curne Carves Out Immediate Role on the Offensive Line
Curne, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect last December.
Now, he's looking to make a name for himself during his first season in the purple and gold.
It's no secret LSU has a myriad of weapons to work with along the offensive line, but finding the correct combination will be of the utmost important during Fall Camp in August.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
But Curne is a player this program is eager to see take that next step heading into August.
The youngster is already putting in work in the weight room after sharing via social media a bench press of 425 pounds.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
No. 2: DJ Pickett Earns a Starting Role
Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the Miami Hurricanes on July 17 [2024] prior to putting pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.
Now, the five-star freshman is in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Bayou Bengals.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder turned heads as an early-enrollee in Spring Camp with the LSU staff salivating at the potential he attains.
The skyscraper of a cornerback has taken strides this offseason with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Baker echoed the same sentiment during Spring Camp.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
No. 3: LSU Rolls With Two Newcomers at Safety
The LSU Tigers added A.J. Haulcy [Houston] and Tamarcus Cooley [NC State] this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to revamp the safety room.
For Haulcy, the 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Now, he's in Baton Rouge looking to carve out a significant role for the program.
Alongside Haulcy will be newcomer Tamarcus Cooley at safety after the NC State transferred arrived in January via the winter window of the portal.
LSU returns Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears, Joel Rogers and Javien Toviano at safety. Can a returning Tiger earn a starting role? Or will it be the pair of newcomers that steal the spotlight?
