Three LSU Football Freshmen Poised to Make Instant Impact for the Tigers in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle with multiple immediate impact players gearing up for their first season in Baton Rouge.
Headlined by five-star cornerback DJ Pickett, the Bayou Bengals reeled in an impressive haul during the Early Signing Period last December.
Now, with the entire 2025 Recruiting Class officially in the Bayou State, all eyes are on which true freshmen can shine in year one with the program.
Three Immediate Impact Freshmen:
No. 1: DJ Pickett - Cornerback
Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the Miami Hurricanes on July 17 [2024] prior to putting pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.
Now, the five-star freshman is in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Bayou Bengals.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder turned heads as an early-enrollee in Spring Camp with the LSU staff salivating at the potential he attains.
The skyscraper of a cornerback has taken strides this offseason with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Baker echoed the same sentiment during Spring Camp.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
No. 2: Harlem Berry - Running Back
The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star committed to the Bayou Bengals in January of 2024 and never wavered off of his pledge to the hometown school.
Now, after enrolling early and working through Spring Camp with the Tigers, Berry is ready to compete for immediate reps.
The top-ranked running back in America has operated behind Caden Durham, LSU's starter heading into the 2025 season, and Kaleb Jackson.
Durham will look to carry his success from 2024 into his sophomore campaign while Jackson looks to bounce back from a shaky season last fall.
For Berry, he's turned heads early.
The Louisiana native has been utilized in a myriad of ways with his ability to both catch the ball in open space and get downhill as a runner.
According to a source, Berry has put on significant size since arriving in Baton Rouge with the chance to compete for RB2 reps during Fall Camp in August.
No. 3: Carius Curne - Offensive Line
Curne, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect last December.
Now, he's looking to make a name for himself during his first season in the purple and gold.
It's no secret LSU has a myriad of weapons to work with along the offensive line, but finding the correct combination will be of the utmost important during Fall Camp in August.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
But Curne is a player this program is eager to see take that next step heading into August.
The youngster is already putting in work in the weight room after sharing via social media a bench press of 425 pounds.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
LSU will report for Fall Camp on July 30 with Day 1 set for July 31 for the multi-week training camp leading up to the season opener at Clemson.
