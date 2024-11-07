Three LSU Football Players to Watch in Week 11 Matchup Against Alabama
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers return to Death Valley on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In the SEC's Game of the Week, it'll be the Tigers and the Tide looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff hunt.
“The loser of this game says goodbye, adios to the season,” SEC Network's Paul Finebaum told 'SportsCenter.' “Not in the literal sense, but in terms of the CFP [College Football Playoff]."
“The loser will have three losses. There’s no way to get back in. There will be an SEC Championship Game. There really won’t be any hope. There’re too many schools competing for those at-large bids.”
Who must shine for the Bayou Bengals to come out on top with a victory?
Three Tigers to Watch: Week 11 Edition
Caden Durham: Running Back
It's no secret LSU has struggled in the run game this season with abysmal numbers on the ground through the first eight weeks of the season, but if there is one player capable of digging them out of the hole, it's true freshman Caden Durham.
Durham has taken over as the Tigers' lead back in 2024 and continues emerging as a star in the Southeastern Confefence.
Now, he'll have to level up in Death Valley against the Crimson Tide.
It'll be extensions of the run-game that must take over on Saturday night. With bad weather expected in town, the passing game may not be as effective as one may hope.
Look for LSU to get the ball to Durham in open space on screen plays, Zavion Thomas/Aaron Anderson the ball on shuffle passes, etc.
It's imperative Durham sees significant snaps on Saturday night. The youngster is up to nearly 400 yards on the season on just 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns paired with 204 receiving yards on 14 catches.
LSU will have to diversify the playbook in order to come out with a victory over the Crimson Tide and it'll start with the play of Durham.
Bradyn Swinson: EDGE
LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson has proven to be one of the most effective pass rushers in college football after tallying 34 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles through the first eight games of the season.
Now, with the Bayou Bengals entering the home stretch of the 2024 season, he must remain on his A-game and it starts with Saturday night against the Crimson Tide.
Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in college football with the ability to extend plays with his legs.
On Saturday night, it'll be up to the one-two punch of LSU defensive ends Swinson and Sai'vion Jones to contain Milroe.
The Tigers will have to keep him in the pocket, force him to make challenging throws and beat the program with his arm.
It'll all start with the play of Swinson as he looks to carry his momentum into Saturday night's Southeastern Conference clash.
Whit Weeks: Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has evolved over the course of the 2024 season while carving a path as one of America's top linebackers.
He's held down the second-level of defense after Harold Perkins went town with a torn ACL earlierr in the year and hasn't looked back.
Now, he'll be presented with a challenge against the Crimson Tide.
Weeks will be a player who will be a spy on Milroe this weekend in order to hold him back from making plays with his legs.
Milroe is already up to 400 yards on the ground and double-digit touchdowns, which has given Alabama a boost on offense, and Weeks will be a catalyst to slowing down his production.
The tandem of Swinson and Weeks must shine defensively in order for limit Milroe and the Alabama offense on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
No. 14 LSU and No. 11 Alabama will kickoff at 6: 30 p.m. CT on ABC in a battle to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
