Three Storylines to Follow During LSU Football Preseason Camp

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier dropped an absolute dime to WR Kyren Lacy during light 11-on-11 work.



The Nussmeier-Lacy connection has been on full display this spring.



Lacy, who’s stepping in as WR1 for the Tigers, continues to impress.



A fun duo to watch in Death Valley this year. pic.twitter.com/jNDf44UT9J