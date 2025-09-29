Top LSU Football Flip Target, Arkansas Razorbacks Commit Reopens Recruitment
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush has backed off of his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, revealed a pledge to Pittman and the Razorbacks in July after a rigorous recruitment process.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was down to Arkansas and the LSU Tigers come decision day with the Bayou Bengals gaining significant momentum, but a last-second push from the Razorbacks put the program over the top.
Now, Bush is back on the market following a decision to reopen his recruitment following the news of Pittman's firing on Sunday.
The LSU Tigers have remained in pursuit of Bush where he was back in Baton Rouge for the program's win over the Florida Gators on Sept. 13.
“Coach Blake Baker is my guy at LSU,” Bush told Rivals. “He’s just being himself and we have a great relationship. They’re known for winning, and I want to win.
"It’s LSU — it’s a great culture. I’ll be back there Sept. 13 for the Florida game.”
LSU and Mississippi State are the pair of programs keeping in direct contact with Bush has his process reopens with the Bulldogs also hosting the coveted linebacker this fall.
“I’m visiting there this weekend for the Arizona State game. I’ve been there four or five times, so I know what it is like,” Bush previously told Rivals.
“They really got back on me after I committed to Arkansas, and my interest in them is still there. I talk with Coach Hutzler, Coach Williams, and Coach Lebby a lot. Coach Hutzler is known for developing players and winning.”
Now, with Bush back on the market the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly will put a foot on the gas for one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.