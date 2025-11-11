Top LSU Football Head Coach Target Surging As Betting Favorite for New York Giants
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in the Bayou State following the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly amid a 5-3 start to the season.
Following the move, the LSU administration elected to also relieve athletics director Scott Woodward of his duties with Verge Ausberry ultimately being elevated to the university's full-time role.
Now, it's Ausberry spearheading the LSU coaching search alongside his committee with the vetting process underway in Baton Rouge.
- Scott Ballard, Chairman of the Board
- John Carmouche, Chairman of Athletics
- Ben Bordelon, Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Wade Rousse, LSU President [announced on Nov. 4]
With a coaching search that has stolen the spotlight across the last two weeks, there's been one sitting head coach that has social media swirling: Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin is the hottest name on the market right now with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, among others, looking to sway the Ole Miss Rebels head coach out of Oxford.
LSU and Florida have generated the most buzz, but could an NFL organization enter the mix?
The New York Giants officially fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday amid the organization's 2-8 start to the 2025 season.
Under Daboll, the Giants blew four double-digit leads this season while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been evaluated for four concussions across his first season with the franchise.
Dart's father jokingly stated on the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast that he texted Kiffin about potentially becoming the next head coach of the New York Giants last week.
"I think [New York radio host] Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny," the elder Dart told the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast.
"But we have our weekly interactions with him and his family, and Jaxson holds high regard. I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and I think he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways.
"So, there’s constant communication between them, even today, and there’s a lot of that between our families. I don’t think we could have asked for a more special coach relationship between our family and our son. So, we’re very, very grateful for coach Kiff."
But Kiffin's "lack of interest" hasn't stopped the sportsbooks from believing the Ole Miss shot-caller could be interested.
According to BetOnline, Kiffin is the betting favorite to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds:
1. Lane Kiffin: +400
2. Kliff Kingsbury: +500
3. Jesse Minter: +600
4. Klint Kubiak: +650
5. Jeff Hafley: +700
6. Jon Gruden: +1000
7. Jason Garrett: +1200
8. Joe Brady: +1200
9. Mike McCarthy: +1200
10. Bill O'Brien: +1400
New York will navigate a national coaching search with the organization having tremendous upside as Dart emerges as a star in the NFL alongside former LSU Tigers icon Malik Nabers and other talented pieces.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.