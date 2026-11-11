Trey’Dez Green Could Give LSU an Answer Against Texas’ Defense

LSU has another weapon in its passing game that could become increasingly important when the Tigers take on Texas on Saturday. While much of the recent attention surrounding the LSU passing attack has been on wide receiver Jackson Harris, tight end Trey’Dez Green could give the Tigers another option to exploit the Texas defense.

Green has put together a productive season entering Saturday’s matchup, recording 29 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns. The junior tight end has been a consistent part of the passing game, and his 6-foot-7 frame gives LSU a different type of receiving threat than what it has at wide receiver.

On paper, Green presents a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. His size makes him a big target for Sam Leavitt, especially when working in the middle of the field, where smaller defenders can have trouble making plays on the football.

Green Could Give LSU Another Option Over the Middle

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that Harris has become one of the biggest parts of the LSU passing game this season. Harris leads the Tigers with 47 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns, but Green has shown that he can be another reliable option when the offense needs to move the football.

According to available target-depth data, Green has seen most of his opportunities come on shorter throws. Of his 37 charted targets, 22 have come between zero and nine yards downfield, while nine have been between 10 and 19 yards. The remaining five have come behind the line of scrimmage.

That means Green has been involved in the short and intermediate passing game, giving LSU an opportunity to use him as a target underneath the coverage.

This could be especially important against Texas. If the Longhorns focus on taking away Harris and limiting the Tigers' outside passing attack, Green could give LSU another way to move the chains.

His size also makes him an interesting option in the middle of the field. Rather than relying exclusively on receivers winning matchups along the sidelines, LSU could use Green as a target in tighter spaces and force Texas to account for him between the numbers.

Jackson Harris Cannot Be the Only Focus

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Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Harris has been one of LSU's most productive receivers, the Tigers will need contributions from other players to keep opposing defenses from focusing too heavily on him.

Green has already shown that he can produce when given opportunities. His 29 receptions are third on the team, and his 357 receiving yards give him another solid season as a receiving option.

The biggest thing for LSU will be finding ways to get both players involved. If Texas puts additional attention on Harris, Green could have opportunities to take advantage of the coverage. On the other hand, if the Longhorns commit more resources to Green over the middle, that could create opportunities for Harris and the other LSU receivers.

It will be important for LSU to keep the Texas defense guessing rather than allowing it to focus on one player throughout the game.

Green Could Be an Important Piece Against Texas

For LSU, the matchup against Texas will be another opportunity to show what its passing game can do against a talented SEC opponent.

Green does not necessarily need to have a career game for the Tigers to benefit from his presence. His ability to serve as another option in the short and intermediate passing game could be enough to make Texas account for another threat.

The Tigers already have a productive receiver in Harris, but Green gives the offense a different type of weapon. If LSU can find ways to get him involved over the middle, it could make things more difficult for the Texas defense and open up opportunities for the rest of the passing attack.

With 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns entering Saturday, Green has already shown what he can bring to the offense. Now, the question is whether LSU can use him to create another problem for Texas to solve.

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