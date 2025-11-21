Two Potential Head Coach Candidates for LSU Football If Tigers Miss On Lane Kiffin
The LSU Tigers have identified Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's No. 1 target in the program's coaching search this fall.
Kiffin has remained in headlines this fall as he navigates a historic season with No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth.
But the Rebels shot-caller has been non-committal on his future in the Magnolia State despite the administration offering a lucrative contract extension.
Now, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are in pursuit of the coveted shot-caller with the program in Baton Rouge beginning to pick up steam.
Fast forward to Friday and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
But what if the Bayou Bengals are unable to land Kiffin? Are there backup plans in place?
Two "Plan B" Options to Know:
No. 1: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
A decision-maker to monitor is Missouri Tigers' Eli Drinkwitz as his name is thrown out in multiple searches - including the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
But Drinkwitz has remained mum on the subject this fall where he dove into his thoughts on being mentioned in searches this month.
Multiple outlets believe that Drinkwitz deserves to be a candidate for the LSU Tigers job - including Sports Illustrated.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
No. 2: Kenny Dillingham - Arizona State Sun Devils
A name that has become a hot commodity this cycle on the coaching carousel is Arizona State shot-caller Kenny Dilligham, but the youngster has been seemingly eliminated from contention.
But he's remained adamant that his future is with the Sun Devils program despite significant interest from other programs.
“I mean, to be honest, I don’t worry about it at all,” Dillingham said of how he handles his name coming up in coaching searches. “I know the things that I want. I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things – personally, professionally.
"So, I don’t really worry about anything but our players… The things that matter to me are the relationships you build along the way. And so, I think, for me, I just kind of keep my head down, try to do the best job I can for our players because that’s what this is all about.”
The fast-rising 35-year-old has blossomed Arizona State into a coveted program with the Sun Devils on the move under his tenure.
Honorable Mention: Jon Sumrall - Tulane Green Wave
A head coach of intrigue to multiple SEC programs is Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
The fast-rising decision-maker has emerged as the top target for the Auburn Tigers, but as he navigates a College Football Playoff push of his own with the Green Wave, he's remained mum on opportunities elsewhere.
Sumrall has received interest from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers, but if the Ole Miss gig comes open, the Rebels will immediately become a school to monitor.
