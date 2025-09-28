Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Plummets, Oregon Ducks Cruise in New Rankings
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers suffered the program's first loss of the 2025 season on Saturday after dropping a Top-15 SEC matchup to the Ole Miss Rebels.
On a night where the Bayou Bengals' offense once again struggled, Kelly and Co. fall to a Southeastern Conference foe on the road with headlines swirling.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said in on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss torched the LSU Tigers from start to finish where he wrapped up the day with over 380 yards of total offense with timely conversions down the stretch.
Now, the latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the LSU Tigers plummeting after a Week 5 loss.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 6 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Oregon Ducks
3. Miami Hurricanes
4. Ole Miss Rebels
5. Oklahoma Sooners
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Indiana Hoosiers
9. Texas Longhorns
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers fall out of the Top-10 of the AP Poll after a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels - offense remains a concern heading into the back half of the 2025 season.
“This team has to click on all cylinders,” Kelly said. “I believe in this team and I love this group. They are really good football players, and we have to get them complementing each other on a daily basis.”
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders
12. Georgia Bulldogs
13. LSU Tigers
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Vanderbilt Commodores
17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
18. Florida State Seminoles
19. Missouri Tigers
20. Michigan Wolverines
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
22. Illinois Fighting Illini
23. BYU Cougars
24. Virginia Cavaliers
25. Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 for a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecock s at Tiger Stadium following the Week 6 open date.
