USC Trojans 'Trending Heavily' To Land No. 1 Safety in America, LSU Football Target

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has a decision date locked in for this Saturday with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to have a hat on the table as finalists.

Fa'alave-Johnson checks in as the No. 1 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race as Kiffin and LSU Tigers quickly make their presence felt after dishing out an offer in January.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders have emerged with Fa'alave-Johnson now trimming his list of programs to six this week with commitment date set.

The West Coast star is down to the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes with a commitment date set for March 14.

“USC, Oregon, Miami, Texas, LSU and Notre Dame make up the top six for the two-way standout but the Trojans continue to set the pace in his recruitment for various reasons," Rivals wrote.

"Being closer to home and the plan the Trojans have for him stand out plus there is a temptation to put on for the program that’s only two hours away and he grew up loving Reggie Bush.”

The dynamic two-way star - that projects as a defensive back at the next level - carried the ball 150 times for 1,532 yards (11.9 YPC) and 23 touchdowns across his junior campaign in 2025.

Fa'alave-Johnson also caught 35 passes for 564 yards (16.1 YPC) and 7 touchdowns while adding 40 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble on defense.

Now, decision time is inching closer with the LSU Tigers set to have a hat on the table for the elite two-way star, but it's Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans that are emerging as the favorites with less than 96 hours until a move is made.

LSU is casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore being handed out this offseason along with multiple visitors expected in town across the spring and summer months.

