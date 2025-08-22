Way-Too-Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Clemson in Week 1 for the program's highly anticipated season opener.
After a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals reconstructed the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal with 18 newcomers looking to wreak havoc in 2025.
LSU is set to wrap up Fall Camp on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a live scrimmage as the program looks to put the final touches on rotations ahead of Week 1.
From there, it's game week for the purple and gold with Garrett Nussmeier and Co. preparing for one of the most sought-after games of the year.
LSU and Clemson is set to be a Top-10 matchup with Kelly's program beginning game preparation last week across Week 3 of Fall Camp.
“We started Tuesday, working towards Clemson scout,” Kelly said. “We started to look at going up against their fronts and their offensive structure. Tuesday through Friday and we’ll get more in [on Saturday], so we’ll get in five days this week, a full week next week, then a third week.
"It will be a week more than any bye week that you have, so we have no excuses for any recognition of scheme.”
It's no secret the Bayou Bengals have struggled from an execution perspective across the last few seasons in season openers with LSU losing their last five with three coming under Kelly's watch.
“I’ve had teams that haven’t started on an opponent until the last week because we had so many question marks and so many unknowns,” Kelly said. “This one has been driven by the fact we have veteran players on both sides of the ball that allowed us to transition into our opponent a little bit sooner.
"We didn’t start until Saturday for USC last year, so that’s five days later in terms of preparation. It’s year to year, team to team.”
LSU and Clemson will be a headliner come Week 1 with the early betting lines coming in across the last few days.
The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson
LSU: +3.5 (-108)
Clemson: -3.5 (-112)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +140
- Clemson: -166
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 3.5 point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
LSU and Clemson will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 30 with all eyes set to be on the critical season opener between a pair of early National Championship contenders.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Newcomers Will Make an Impact in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.