What It Means: LSU Football Adds No. 1 Safety in the Transfer Portal to 2025 Roster
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers added the final piece to the 2025 roster on Sunday night after landing a commitment from Houston safety A.J. Haulcy.
Haulcy, the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, ultimately pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Miami, SMU and Ole Miss.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to a First Team All-Big 12 selection.
Kelly and Co. went head-to-head with the Miami Hurricanes in the pursuit of Haulcy's services, and after a rigorous recruiting battle, the Tigers came out on top.
It's a massive recruiting win for the Tigers with the program adding a proven, experienced piece to the defensive backfield for the 2025 season.
During LSU's Spring Camp, it became apparent the lack of depth and competition in the safety room with the unit a "weaker link" on defense.
LSU operated with North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano, Dashawn Spears and Joel Rogers.
Jardin Gilbert, who started for the Tigers at safety during the 2024 season, missed the entirety of camp after undergoing shoulder surgery.
During the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal, Kelly and Co. struck gold in adding Cooley to the roster to give the program experience in the defensive backfield.
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed Raleigh after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups.
"He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that had a slew of schools in his ear.
A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety for the Wolfpack last season.
Now, with the LSU program stacking Haulcy alongside Cooley at the safety position, it provides the Bayou Bengals with a pair of talented competitors heading into the 2025 season.
Cooley and Haulcy will be joined by multiple returning pieces with the competition-level being upped moving into summer workouts and Fall Camp in August.
LSU has added 18 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason and flaunt the No. 1 class in America with Haulcy solidifying the program's top-ranked haul.
