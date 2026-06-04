What McNeese State Does Better Than LSU And Why It Matters

The LSU Tigers won't exactly face a tough matchup against the McNeese State Cowboys in a week five break from SEC play, but the in-state opponents should still bring a lot of heat to the field. With the Tigers welcoming the Cowboys to Death Valley, LSU will be looking to add another win to its resume for the College Football Playoffs.

However, McNeese State will not intend to make that easy. The Cowboys are clearly the underdogs in this matchup, but that status also means that a win against LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's explosive team could catapult McNeese State to a successful season.

The Cowboys also have an advantage up their sleeve that may be relatively difficult for the Tigers' new coaching staff — and it could direct the flow of the game.

Time Management And Field Position Could Give McNeese State An Edge

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin points across the field while talking with Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon after a scrum happened between players during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The McNeese State Cowboys have a specific strategy when it comes with playing the LSU Tigers, and it's to control the field as best as they can to give themselves the advantage of the clock.

The Cowboys' strength lies in their versatile running attack, which they typically utilize against the Tigers for two reasons. First, the number of running backs that McNeese State uses in its scheme will be effective at wearing LSU's defensive line down, with fresh players constantly attacking the Tigers' defensive depth.

Second, control of the run game also means that McNeese State has control of the clock and can make adjustments to keep LSU off of the field as long as possible. Kiffin and Co. recruited a highly talented offensive group that the Cowboys' defense will not be able to match.

In order to mitigate that problem, the Cowboys will need to keep their offense on the field for as long as possible. The run game offers that solution, with McNeese State able to shorten the game considerably and keep LSU on edge with the defense.

This, however, will only work if McNeese State can win out at least a little in the trenches. Although the Cowboys feature several different running backs that offer different opportunities to wear down the Tigers' depth, LSU still has the competitive edge to prevent the run game from even beginning to take shape.

With impressive edge rushers, like TJ Dottery, Whit Weeks and Umanmielen Princewell, the Tigers ultimately may win out on stopping the Cowboys from even advancing to a first down, let alone controlling the clock.

As in most games, whoever wins in the trenches ultimately controls the game — and it will be difficult to keep this hungry LSU defense at bay.

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