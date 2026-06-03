Breaking Down McNeese State's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset LSU

A game against the McNeese State Cowboys will offer the LSU Tigers a little respite in the middle of their tough SEC schedule, taking an opportunity to compete against a non-conference team that left the 2025-26 season with a 5-7 record.

However, the Cowboys will not be heading to Baton Rouge with a future loss on their minds. Although McNeese State could be viewed as a "cupcake" team on LSU's schedule, the Cowboys will not intend to go down without a fight and have some strength that may carry them through Death Valley.

They also have plenty of weaknesses for the Tigers to exploit in order to tack on another win to cushion the tough stretches ahead. Here are McNeese State's strengths, weaknesses and one potential upset factor.

Strong Running Back Room Can Weather Down LSU's Defense

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Jordan Castell (14) and Florida Gators cornerback Sharif Denson (0) tackle McNeese State Cowboys running back Coleby Hamm (20) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

McNeese State's biggest strength comes through its running back room of talented players that are the result of both long-term development and the transfer portal.

Running back Coleby Hamm finished as last season's top rusher with 635 yards and five touchdowns over 116 carries. However, the work of the rush scheme was carried out by a large group of running backs to build a dynamic ground game that quickly tires out defenses and spreads productivity across multiple players.

Several of the guys who built such an explosive scheme last season will be returning, including Hamm, Tre'Vonte Citizen, and Bryce Strong. These players will pose the biggest threat to an LSU defense that relies on its front-line dominance to shut down play early. With several different capable players that will be stacked up against the Tigers' starters, this scheme could push through that defense to ensure offensive productivity.

Defensive Depth Leaves The Cowboys Vulnerable To Tigers' Offensive Weapons

Runningback Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McNeese State's lack of defensive depth leaves the Cowboys extremely vulnerable, especially with the offensive threats that the Tigers possess.

The Cowboys were heavily outscored in most games during the 2025-26 season, despite averaging 24.8 points per game. Their front line is especially susceptible, as several starting players are undersized compared to the average SEC team — especially one like LSU.

Most of all, the lack of depth to bolster the line and keep some endurance against offensive attacks will heavily affect the Cowboys in their face-off against the Tigers. With several incoming transfers filling key positions, LSU is poised to have an extremely versatile and explosive offense that will be relentless when facing McNeese State.

Special Teams May Give Advantage In Field Position

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers punter Grant Chadwick (90) punts the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

McNeese State's most surprising strength during the 2025-26 season was its ability to control both the clock and field position. Although last year's punter, Fabrizio Pinton, is no longer on the Cowboys' roster, McNeese State is recruiting more punters to fill his place and keep the advantage of field position.

Punter George Dixon is likely to take that starting role this season. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Dixon was rated as the No. 9 punting prospect in a ranking from Prokicker.com.

In a game in which the Cowboys will need to fully exploit every single advantage to keep up with the Tigers, the skill of managing field position is crucial.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.