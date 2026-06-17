What Mississippi State Does Better Than LSU And Why It Matters

Lane Kiffin's first year in Baton Rouge has been defined so far by aggressive spending and an even more aggressive timeline, with all sights set on chasing College Football Playoff contention in year one.

Much of that investment went toward filling the offense, where LSU spent the transfer portal window creating one of the top offensive rosters in the country.

But during spring practices, Kiffin said he was concerned about how his offense gels in his first year. Mississippi State can exploit that if LSU can't gel by Week 7.

Bulldogs' Offense Doesn't Need to Gel

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Deonte Anderson (6) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby enters his third season calling his own offensive plays, with multiple staff members returning to Starkville, Mississippi, for the 2026 season. LSU, however, is still installing Kiffin's entire offense and defense from scratch under a staff that has been on the job for barely seven months.

Mississippi State's install is two-plus years deep, and LSU will have to build some of the scheme that will still be being built in real time, and that gap tends to show up in high-leverage moments in college football.

On top of that, Mississippi State retained its end-of-season starting quarterback, its starting running back and its highest-producing receiver from last season.

It had an offensive line that struggled last year, but the portal was helpful in solving that problem, and Lebby has confidence in this unit. A confidence he hasn't had since arriving at Mississippi State ahead of the 2024 season.

Offense's Production Is Proven, With Room for Growth

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor returns as a first-time full-season starter inside a system he already knows, behind an offensive staff that hasn't turned over.

LSU's offense carries far more variables: the entire unit will start and stop with the health and play of quarterback Sam Leavitt, who's still working back from a foot injury, while the Tigers are also sorting out a running back rotation and figuring out how a single-back system fits personnel that was built for something else.

On the other hand, Mississippi State's offense is unproven, but it's an experienced unit within the system it'll have this season.

LSU's offense is talented on paper but still has multiple unresolved questions at the two most important spots on the field. And Mississippi State doesn't have that problem.

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