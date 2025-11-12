What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) enter the final stretch of the 2025 season on Saturday with an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks up next on the docket.
With three games remaining against Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Oklahoma, the Bayou Bengals have officially reached the last leg of a chaotic year in Baton Rouge.
Interim coach Frank Wilson will look to earn his first win as the decision-maker after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in his debut with an opportunity to snap a three-game losing skid for the program.
Arkansas dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green will lead the charge on Saturday morning with the Tigers preparing for a significant challenge against the Razorbacks' offense.
"He's 6'6, athletic, and he's a legit 4.40 guy. It almost at times looks like he's gliding because of his stride. He's a good player," Wilson said. "They're prolific, in my opinion, the eighth-ranked offense in the country. They can score.
"They've been behind against opponents and rallied back because of his unique skill set to both run and throw the ball. They were averaging 35 points a game. They can rush the ball from the quarterback position by design; they can hand it off as well, and they have some receivers that can make plays for him."
As game day inches closer in Baton Rouge, Vegas has virtually locked in a pick with the oddsmakers setting the line in favor of the home team.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-115)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -220
- Arkansas: +180
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
Frank Wilson's Thoughts:
"They're certainly formidable from that aspect, which makes them extremely dangerous. You watch them against Ole Miss; you watch Mississippi State, on and on and on. They're in games where they could easily have two or three more wins that they did not.
"They always play us tough, always have. So we're expecting to get their very best. We'll have to score touchdowns in this game; that'll have to happen. That's a non-negotiable because they can score. I think he's a very talented player."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.