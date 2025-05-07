What the Oddsmakers Say: LSU Football's Updated Win Total Projections for 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Spring Camp in April.
After reeling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the 15-plus spring practices provided the Tigers with an opportunity to gel across the six-week slate.
LSU will have a unique blend of talent on the 2025 roster with multiple key returning pieces set to be alongside the newcomers.
It'll start under center where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns for his second season as the starter in Baton Rouge.
"Garrett's fabulous. I've enjoyed coaching him every year in all his different situations and how he's grown, how he's matured, and just the man he's becoming; who he's becoming not only as a football player but as a person," offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"Garrett was prepared to play, but then there are certain things that he needed to go through that you can only get prepared for by playing. You can only get the experience by playing. I think he's learned from that.
What has Sloan seen from Nussmeier during the offseason?
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations.
Nussmeier is a proven leader. The players on LSU's roster gravitate towards him and want him to propel the program to a College Football Playoff appearance.
"I've really seen his leadership. I think his confidence and who he is as a person, just his leadership carry over. He was always a leader. But I think he's done an excellent job of that, just really being organic, being real, being genuine. The guys are gravitating to it. It's been good to see."
The Tigers will go as far as Nussmeier takes them heading into his second season with oddsmakers believing he can be a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Now, the projections are beginning to roll in for the 2025 season with the LSU Tigers' win total being updated for this fall.
The Southeastern Conference Win Totals Revealed: FanDuel Edition
Georgia: 9.5
Texas: 9.5
Tennessee: 9.5
Alabama: 9.5
LSU: 8.5
Florida: 6.5
LSU is hovering around the nine-win mark heading into the 2025 season with multiple sportsbooks splitting their decisions on Kelly's club in Baton Rouge.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.